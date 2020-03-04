«Beverly Hills 90210»-stjernen Tori Spelling (46) har fem barn med ektemannen Dean McDermott (53).
Den første ble født i 2007, det var sønnen Liam, så kom datteren Stella (11), deretter kom Hattie (8), Finn (7) og Beau (2).
Spelling og McDermott inngikk ekteskapet i 2006 og etter det har deres samliv vært gjenstand for mange overskrifter. Det har vært alt fra egen økonomi, til utroskapsrykter og tilspissede familiekrangler.
– Barna deres har så godt som vokst opp i rampelyset, og selv om det utad kan late til at de lever et glamorøst liv med skuespillerforeldrene, ser virkeligheten ut til å være noe helt annet. I hvert fall hvis vi skal tro 46-åringens siste Instagram-innlegg, skriver Se og Hør.
My two 1st born… they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves – Stella is 11. She was 1 in this pic. Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope. Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime. Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like “ Patient zero” and “she’s playing the victim” & “ we are talking to the parents of that said bully” and “he is trying to change”. He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids. This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able too. So, they won. We then moved kiddos to another school. One, that professed feelings and kindness as a priority. This time, my daughter was bullied so bad ( including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about.). This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done. She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. She wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily. – Liam, my 1st born, is a fiesty funny guy. 2 thumbs up in this pic at 2 years old. He graduated last year from Encino but not without the principal telling us he was “ unmotivated “ & lazy. Poor guy thought from way he was treated by her that he was “stupid”. Beyond not the case. He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy! Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches. This school ( who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liams. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave. Was hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have 😢#worriedmomma
Tori Spelling forteller at deres to eldste barn har måttet bytte skole på grunn av mobbing, uten at det har hjulpet noe.
– Mine to førstefødte. De har vært gjennom så mye mobbing at jeg ikke lenger kan sitte stille i båten og ikke uttrykke meg.
TV-kjendisen sier at datteren føler at skole er det samme som mobbing, og at hun ikke er den samme som hun en gang var.
– Hun får panikkanfall og vil ikke tilbake på skolen. Dette er den samme jenta som for to år siden fortalte meg at hun ville bli president eller jobbe daglig med å styrke kvinner, skriver hun.