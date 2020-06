View this post on Instagram

It's the final round of the #SolbergWorldCup in association with @DirtFishRally! And we head to an event that means a lot to me – the Welsh gravel stages of the @volkswagenmotorsport Rally Powys! 👌🏼 It's always a challenging rally, and this time is no different (the last 4 stages have no service between…😉)! Good luck everyone!