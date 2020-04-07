Det er en paradoksal tid for kjendiser. Aldri før har verden hatt mer tid – samtidig er disse verdenskjente profesjonelle ekstroverte stjernene hovedsakelig stengt inne i sine luksuriøse hjem.

Her er en liste over coronasmittede kjendiser fra inn og utland:

Kristofer Hivju, kunngjorde 16. mars sin positive corona prøve. Dette førte til at innspillingen av andre sesong av serien The Witcher, der han spiller i rollen Nivellen, måtte utsettes.

Tom Hanks og Rita Wilson

Olga Kurylenko

Idris Elba

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ

— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020