Honoring and remembering the beautiful children marching in their traditional bunad clothes on Norway's Constitution Day. This time last year I was in Norway with my nieces @aalava @alava_music and my love @princessmarthalouise @iam_marthalouise celebrating with her family and the whole country this beauty celebration. It was so amazing to see everyone honoring their heritage. Even though I'm on the other side of the globe, I'm happy to celebrate and honor my roots with my close friends @mikkelmusic @hegecfossum @nies.eric this special day. A message to my love. I miss you and the kids. You are my every breath. Everyday is difficult because you are not here. However I know God has a plan for us that is written in the stars. My love is patient and enduring. We can overcome anything together. Happy Constitution Day Norway love you! #norway